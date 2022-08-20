Kia EV6 GT with 576 hp power output makes debut

The Kia EV6 GT is an AMCI-certified winner of the drag race against Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

Kia revealed its latest EV6 G which the brand claims to be the most powerful Kia production vehicle ever. The Kia EV6 GT has been engineered to compete with supercars as it is an AMCI-certified winner of the drag race against Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo. This electric vehicle from Kia is based on E-GMP modular platform.

The Kia EV6 GT's design is inspired by a philosophy called ‘Opposites United’ through which the brand claims to infuse the similarities and differences between nature and everyday life. The front and rear fascia of the new GT version of EV6 gets a GT standard width along with a rear aero spoiler and a diffuser. It sits on bespoke 21-inch alloy wheels with neon-accented brake callipers. Inside the new electric car, the cabin gets neon accents, lightweight front bucket seats and a striped motif on the upper dashboard and front centre armrest. There is ambient lighting across the door panels, centre console and dashboard. The front seats get vegan suede trims and the ‘GT’ moniker with green piping.

The EV6 offers an array of standard technology and the GT trim offers 20 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). With 800V multi-charging architecture, the Kia EV6 GT is ultra-fast DC charging enabled that is one can get the EV recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in under 18 minutes.

With the Kia EV6 GT, the automaker is pushing the performance quotient of its EV6 lineup. The GT version of EV6 will feature a dual-motor e-AWD powertrain that will power to all four wheels of the electric car. The EV sports a 77.4 kWh battery along with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor that goes on to produce a power output of 576 hp and a peak torque of 740.2 Nm. It also features a ‘Drift Mode’ which if unlocked increases the capacity and performance of the Kia EV6 GT. It also offers GT Drive Mode, My Drive Mode along with Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow drive modes offered on other EV6 models.

The Kia EV6 GT can touch the speed of 100 kmph from absolute stationery in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 259 kmph. The electric vehicle comes with larger diameter disc brakes with quad-piston front callipers, stiffened chassis, quicker ratio steering, electronically controlled suspension and Electronic Limited-Slip Differential.

