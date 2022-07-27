HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Ev9 All Electric Suv To Debut In First Half Of 2023

Kia EV9 all-electric SUV to debut in first half of 2023

Once launched, the Kia EV9 will compete with its Korean sibling Hyundai Ioniq 7 that is also being prepped for a 2023 launch in select markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2022, 12:23 PM
Kia EV9 will be the flagship SUV model from the Koreans with a launch timeline scheduled for 2023. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by GoodmanTV)
Kia EV9 will be the flagship SUV model from the Koreans with a launch timeline scheduled for 2023. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by GoodmanTV)
Kia EV9 will be the flagship SUV model from the Koreans with a launch timeline scheduled for 2023. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by GoodmanTV)
Kia EV9 will be the flagship SUV model from the Koreans with a launch timeline scheduled for 2023. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by GoodmanTV)

Kia is readying its EV9 all-electric SUV for a launch in the first half of 2023 at a starting price of $50,000 and a maximum of 70,000€, the Korean Car Blog reported. The model was recently spotted being tested in Europe for the first time. Its boxy design is reminiscent of the concept vehicle though it has been toned down slightly and the rear suicide doors have been replaced with conventional doors.

The three-row Kia vehicle was first showcased as a concept EV at the LA Auto Show in 2021, and will likely measure around five meters and nearly two meters wide for a solid road presence. Reports suggest that the vehicle can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in around five seconds. It can likely go around 540 kms before needing to be charged again while a range of approximately 100 kms can be added to the vehicle in under 10 minutes.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Hyundai and Kia cars in the US are facing a new menace: Details here)

Kia EV6 will come with a long list of features inside with a roomier cabin for more comfort. As per reports, the model will come equipped with large infotainment screen, HD maps, Highway Driving Pilot (HDP), ambient lighting and Auto Lane Change. Also in a first for a Kia model, over-the-air software update (OTA) for controllers and Feature on Demand (FoD) services will allow customers to selectively purchase software functions for the vehicle.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Once launched, the Kia EV9 will compete with its Korean sibling Hyundai Ioniq 7 that is also being prepped for a 2023 launch in select markets. Both the vehicles will appeal to customers looking for an SUV body style with battery power and ample features. The Hyundai Ioniq 7, too, will have a per charge range hovering around 500 kilometres as well as will get a three-row configuration.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 7 Kia Kia EV9 electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
This European country plans to reduce electric car subsidies from 2023
This European country plans to reduce electric car subsidies from 2023
In pics: City of the future, NEOM to shun cars of today
In pics: City of the future, NEOM to shun cars of today
In pics: MINI Concept Aceman Mini offers glimpse at future small electrical cars
In pics: MINI Concept Aceman Mini offers glimpse at future small electrical cars
BMW debuts Concept Aceman, its first all-electric crossover under MINI brand
BMW debuts Concept Aceman, its first all-electric crossover under MINI brand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city