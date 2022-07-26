HT Auto
Hyundai and Kia cars in the US are facing a new menace: Details here

Hyundai and Kia cars in the US are witnessing increasing number of theft cases.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 17:50 PM
Kia Soul is among the most targeted cars. (Kia)
Kia Soul is among the most targeted cars.

Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are witnessing increasing theft cases in the US, and social media is thought to be one of the reasons behind this. In recent months several videos have emerged on TikTok and YouTube showing how to easily steal select Hyundai and Kia cars that don't come with engine immobilizers. There is even a trend called Kia Challenge as well. Among the most targeted cars are Kia Soul and Kia Rio.

Auto News reports that in St. Paul of Minnesota, police have reported a whopping over 1,300 per cent hike in Kia thefts as compared to 2021, while Hyundai car theft has increased by 584 per cent. In other areas as well, similar car thefts have been reported.

The select Hyundai and Kia cars that are being stolen don't come equipped with engine immobilizers. Kia owners of Milwaukee have already written to the manufacturer requesting a fundamental change to the select vehicles' mechanisms in order to secure the vehicles.

Hyundai and Kia said in their written statements that both the automakers are aware of the increase in thefts and noted that all the current 2022 models come fitted with engine immobilizers. They even suggested the owners of such select Kia and Hyundai cars to park their vehicles in well-lit areas.

The police have also said that most of the offenders who are stealing these Hyundai and Kia cars are juveniles. The police are hoping to catch them in order to curb the menace.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 17:50 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Kia Kia Soul Kia Rio car theft
