HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric Suv Being Prepped For Global Launch In 2023: Report

Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report

The Ioniq 7 SUV is possibly the most-awaited EV from Hyundai. This is because of the growing preference for SUV body type across most markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 13:59 PM
Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 are the next two upcoming battery-powered weapons the arsenal of the South Korean auto major. (Hyundai_Global/Twitter)
Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 are the next two upcoming battery-powered weapons the arsenal of the South Korean auto major. (Hyundai_Global/Twitter)
Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 are the next two upcoming battery-powered weapons the arsenal of the South Korean auto major. (Hyundai_Global/Twitter)
Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 are the next two upcoming battery-powered weapons the arsenal of the South Korean auto major.

Hyundai is looking at expanding its electric vehicle (EV) lineup at a furious pace and while Ioniq 5 is already on sale in many markets across the world, and Ioniq 6 is confirmed for a 2023 launch, the Koreans are also reportedly working overtime to ensure Ioniq 7 electric SUV has its official launch next year.

The Ioniq 7 SUV is possibly the most-awaited EV from Hyundai. This is because of the growing preference for SUV body type across most markets. The Hyundai Seven Concept electric SUV has already been revealed and the Ioniq 7 would be the name of the production version. Local reports in the South Korean press suggest that the emphasis in the Hyundai camp is to take the fight to the luxury EV manufacturers and in that sense, the Ioniq 7 will have to play a huge role.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

To be based on the Hyundai E-GMP platform which underpins Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 7 is likely to get a bigger battery pack than its smaller siblings. But while range is a key area of focus - the figure will hover around 500 kms, the Ioniq 7 is also likely to offer a large cabin which underlines comfort with minimum physical buttons. A flat floor will help leg space while the concept vehicle had a mammoth wheelbase of 3,200 mm which is significantly larger than the wheelbase of existing Hyundai models like Sata Fe and Tucson.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The three-row SUV will also be loaded to the brim with features but exact details in this regard have not been revealed as yet. Once launched though, the Ioniq 7 will lock horns against the likes of Tesla Model X and Mercedes EQE.

 With a clearly-spelt aim of launching as many as 17 new electric vehicles under the Hyundai and Genesis brands, Hyundai Motor expects a significant portion of its operating profits to come from EVs. As such, all eyes would be peeled on upcoming Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 13:58 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Ioniq 5 Ioniq 6 Ioniq 7 EV Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volkswagen investors split on whether Porsche IPO should move forward or not
Volkswagen investors split on whether Porsche IPO should move forward or not
Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report
Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report
Petrol, diesel prices in India were hiked over 70 times in last one year
Petrol, diesel prices in India were hiked over 70 times in last one year
Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report
Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report
Harley-Davidson looking at a profit shrink after production shutdown
Harley-Davidson looking at a profit shrink after production shutdown

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city