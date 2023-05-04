Karnataka elections: BJP, Congress manifestos put focus on electric vehicles

With Karnataka Assembly Elections scheduled for May 10, major political parties like Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress have released their manifestos, summarising all their key promises and plan of action for the state. This time, electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations have found key mention in manifestos of both these political parties. The election results will be announced on May 13.

Both BJP and Congress have made a mile-long list of promises in order to woo voters. Among the assurances are several promises of turning Karnataka into a major headquarter for all things EV.

BJP, under its ‘Mission Connect Karnataka’ has vowed to turn the state into a major EV hub by supporting around a thousand EV start-ups, installing charging stations at major highways and public places as well as creating an EV city on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The political party has also promised to convert Bengaluru City Transport buses (BMTC) into battery-powered ones. The party has further promised to build a Formula-E Circuit in Karnataka as well as exempt owners of electric vehicles from paying registration fee and road tax.

Congress too, has promised to install EV charging infrastructure as well as battery manufacturing units in the state with special subsidies and 50% exemption in SGST. The political party has vowed to encourage electric mobility in the state by making it compulsory to install charging points in apartments, highways and other major junctions. It also has plans to increase the share of battery-powered buses in the state's public transport fleet, aiming to have 50% buses to be electric within two years. Congress has further promised 50% subsidy on buying e-scooters to frontline health workers.

As the country gears up towards achieving net zero carbon emissions, both central and state governments are focusing on pushing the adoption of green mobility such as electric and hydrogen powered vehicles. Various states already have electric vehicle policies in place that focus on encouraging people to adopt EVs by providing them with subsidies and other benefits.

