Electric scooters come with an average lifespan of 3-5 years beyond which their value decreases substantially
Like any other vehicle, value of an electric scooter starts depreciating as it exits showroom
When the battery is not being able to deliver the required range as per your need, it is time to consider selling it
Replacing the old battery with a new one could be one option if you don't want to sell the entire EV
However, changing battery is a costly affair as it contributes to the lion's share of the EV's price
Maintenance cost for an EV is substantially low than an ICE vehicle, but if the cost is rising it is time to consider selling it
If mechanical wear and tear are growing and causing more cost for maintenance, it is time to sell the EV
Upgrading to a new and improved battery pack enabled electric scooter offering better range and performance is a good option
Your preference too should be a key factor to decide if you want to sell the existing electric scooter