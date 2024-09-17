JSW MG Motor India to bring four premium models: This is what we expect

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to bring a new range of premium models, and the first one is set to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2025. At present, the plan is limited to four models and all are expected to be electrified. With this, MG Motor plans to expand into the ‘accessible luxury’ car segment, for which they announced their plans to set up a new retail channel brand called MG Select.

MG Motor India is set to unveil four premium electrified models by early 2025, aimed at the accessible luxury segment. These models will be sold exclu

According to the company Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta, JSW MG Motor India will bring in the four models within the next two years and these will include plug-in hybrids, hybrids, and electric vehicles. While the existing six models from the company’s portfolio will continue within the mainstream outlets, the upcoming premium models will exclusively be available through MG Select.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki eVX 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : JSW MG Motor maps out expansion plan with new segment and retail channel

MG Motor has a wide range of cars that it sells in the global markets, but none of them have been confirmed as of yet. To this end, we have come up with a list of four cars that stand the highest chance to be brought over to India.

MG HS PHEV

The MG HS PHEV is a compact crossover SUV and it is available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged hybrid unit that makes 302 bhp and 432 Nm of torque. (MG Motor)

The MG HS Plug-in Hybrid is a compact crossover SUV and is priced in the UK at GBP 31,495 (approximately ₹34.89 lakh). If it arrives in India, the HS will be positioned above the MG Astor. MG Motor has fitted in a 1.5-litre turbocharged hybrid engine under the hood, and with a 24.7 kWh battery, the car produces a combined 302 bhp and 432 Nm of torque. With a top speed of approximately 164 kmph, the MG HS PHEV can go from zero to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds.

The car features a dualscreen housing for the two 12.3-inch digital displays that act as the infotainment and driver’s cluster. The infotainment features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top variant of the MG HS PHEV is further equipped with heated front seats, powered tailgate, and an eight-speaker sound system. Wireless charging, dual-zone auto climate control, and a 360-degree parking camera are among included features.

MG Z4 EV

The MG4 EV is the first all-electric hatchback from the company and it is offered with three battery pack options spanning four variants in total. With the 77 kWh battery pack, the car offers a maximum single-charge city driving range of 708 km. (MG Motor)

The MG4 EV is the first fully-electric hatchback from the brand’s portfolio and it is priced between GBP 26,995 (approximately ₹29.90 lakh) and GBP 36,495 (approximately ₹40.42 lakh). The car comes with three battery pack options – 51 kWh, 64 kWh, 77 kWh – and these are spread across four variants. With the 77 kWh battery pack, the top variant can go from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. This variant will take 10.3 hours to charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent with a 7 kW charger. With a 150 kW Public Rapid Charger, it can go from 10-80 per cent in under 40 minutes. The MG4 EV allows for a maximum single-charge city driving range of 708 km.

Also Read : Want to buy the MG Windsor EV? Key facts and features you should know

The MG4 EV is fitted with a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen infotainment with wireless smartphone connectivity and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Higher-end variants are treated with a 360-degree parking camera, wireless phone charger, satellite navigation, and heated front seats and steering wheel. The car further gets ABS, EBD, stability control, hill driving aids, and auto-dimming IRVMs.

MG5 EV Long Range

The MG5 EV Long Range is offered in two variants and it is touted as an all-electric family estate car with an expansive interior and large cargo area. It comes with a 61.1 kWh battery pack option and provides 402 km of single-charge range. (MG Motor)

Touted as an all-electric estate car, the MG5 EV Long Range is available in two variants globally and is priced from GBP 30,995 (approximately ₹34.32 lakh). Both variants are fitted with a 61.1 kWh battery pack that makes 153 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. With a top speed of approximately 185 kmph, the MG5 EV goes from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The car can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 35 minutes with a 150kW Public Rapid Charger, and it allows for 402 km of range on a single charge.

Also Read : JSW MG Motor India aims to move away from petrol & diesel engines, focus on EVs

The top spec brings leather upholstery and heated front seats, while the driver individually gets a six-way electrically adjustable seat. The dash features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment alongside a seven-inch digital driver’s cluster. The MG5 EV further receives the MG Pilot ADAS suite of features that includes lane keeping aids and cruise control. Additionally, the car includes ABS with EBD, TPMs, ISOFIX mounts, hill driving aids, and auto dimming IRVMs.

MG ZS Hybrid+

The MG ZS Hybrid+ has been unveiled recently in August and it pairs a 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol unit with a 1.83 kWh battery pack to make 101 bhp and 128 Nm of torque. (MG Motor)

The 2025 MG ZS Hybrid+ debuted recently in August adding a third powertrain option to the model range, and it is priced from GBP 24,495 (approximately ₹27.12 lakh). In India, the ZS label is reserved for the electric model while the ICE-powered variant is called the MG Astor. Under the hood, MG has paired a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 1.83 kWh battery pack, and the entire unit makes a combined total of 101 bhp and 128 Nm of torque. With this, the MG ZS Hybrid+ is able to go from 0-100 kmph in 8.7 seconds.

The ZS Hybrid+ features a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and a seven-inch digital driver’s cluster. The car further comes with a six speaker audio system, a rear parking camera, and satellite navigation as standard. The ZS Hybrid+ further gets the MG Pilot ADAS suite of safety features that includes Adaptive Cruise Control, lane driving aids, and blind spot monitoring.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: