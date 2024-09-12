JSW MG Motor India aims to move away from petrol & diesel engines, focus on EVs

JSW MG Motor India intends to move away from conventional internal combustion engine powered vehicles. Also, the auto company aims to shift its focus on new energy vehicles for the future, which will include electric and different types of hybrid vehicles, said the OEM's Director Parth Jindal. He said this while launching the carmaker's third electric car MG Windsor EV in India, which is the first product launch from MG after JSW Group invested in the OEM.

Jindal further said that the company has srt a target to introduce a new car every six months. He also stated that JSW MG Motor India is eyeing more than 50 per cent of its total sales to be attributed to electric vehicles in 2024. "We want to bank on the new energy vehicles (NEVs). So, whether that is strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery electric vehicles, these will be the cornerstone of MG going forward," PTI has quoted Jindal saying this on the sidelines of the Windsor EV launch.

He further said that the auto company wants to do away with he traditional petrol and diesel engines, which come even without any mild hybrid option. However, for certain passenger vehicles, the company may take the call to bring ICE version if there is no other cleaner powertrain technology available for that particular models. "It is not that MG will never bring it (ICE), but as much as we can avoid it, we would like to avoid it," Jindal added.

EVs account for 35 per cent of JSW MG Motor India's total sales

Speaking on the prospect of electric cars, JSW MG Motor India's CEO Emeritus, Rajeev Chaba said that currently, EVs account for 35 per cent of the automaker's total sales. With the launch of Windsor EV, there are six different passenger vehicles in India the company offers. These include three electric cars, namely the ZS EV, Windsor EV and Comet EV. Chaba has said that in the first seven months of 2024, the company's electric vehicle sales volumes have grown 52 per cent. "With Windsor coming in, EV should be more than 50 per cent of our sales," he further added.

JSW MG Motor India aims for 80 per cent localisation for Windsor EV

JSW MG Motor India's latest offering Windsor EV comes as a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV. While the EV has been introduced at an aggressive pricing and with battery subscription program, the automaker intends to increase its localisation to around 80 per cent over the next 18 months. Speaking on the localisation levels of MG Windsor EV, Chaba said, “It starts at a lower level, but in the next 12 to 18 months, we intend to make it to around 80 per cent."

