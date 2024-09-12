HT Auto
JSW MG Motor India aims to move away from petrol & diesel engines, focus on EVs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2024, 06:52 AM
  • JSW MG Motor India aims to shift its focus on battery electric and hybrid cars from pure petrol or diesel models.
MG Windsor EV
The MG Windsor EV has been launched as the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor and it is available at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh. The car claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range and bookings are scheduled to open from October 3.
The MG Windsor is the first EV to be offered under the brand's new Battery as Service (BaS) programme which brings a lower sticker price to the customer. Under this, customers will have to pay an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 per km for renting the battery. JSW MG Motor offers the car with lifetime battery warranty for first-time owners with one year of free public charging. 
The Windsor EV is designed to be a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) and it stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The front end is fitted with LED DRLs and headlamps and the car receives a charging inlet above the front right wheel.
The rear end of the MG Windsor sports LED tail lamp units that are connected to each other with a light bar running across. The car has been built to retain the comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV.
On the inside, the MG Windsor EV sports an 8.8-inch driver's display alongside a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car offers over 80 connected features alongside Level-2 ADAS.
The cabin of the Windsor EV aims to offer a first-class lounge experience with Aero Lounge seats in the rear that recline by up to 135 degrees. While the heavy cushioning enhances the level of comfort, the car takes it a step further with the ambient interior lighting and an air purification system.
The front row of the Windsor EV receives a long centre armrest that features an integrated cupholder. The rear seats receive a foldable centre armrest with cupholders.
The MG Windsor receives a panoramic sunroof that the carmaker calls the Infinity View Glass. Passengers get to experience a nine-speaker surround sound system. 
The MG Windsor claims to offer the largest in-segment cargo space of 604 litres. With a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and a width of 1,850 mm, the Windsor EV brings more than enough space for rear occupants without compromising on cargo practicality.  
The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that makes 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 38 kWh LFP battery pack with prismatic cells and the overall package claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range.
JSW MG Motor India aims to shift its focus on battery electric and hybrid cars from pure petrol or diesel models.
JSW MG Motor India intends to move away from conventional internal combustion engine powered vehicles. Also, the auto company aims to shift its focus on new energy vehicles for the future, which will include electric and different types of hybrid vehicles, said the OEM's Director Parth Jindal. He said this while launching the carmaker's third electric car MG Windsor EV in India, which is the first product launch from MG after JSW Group invested in the OEM.

Jindal further said that the company has srt a target to introduce a new car every six months. He also stated that JSW MG Motor India is eyeing more than 50 per cent of its total sales to be attributed to electric vehicles in 2024. "We want to bank on the new energy vehicles (NEVs). So, whether that is strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery electric vehicles, these will be the cornerstone of MG going forward," PTI has quoted Jindal saying this on the sidelines of the Windsor EV launch.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV launched at 9.99 lakh, gets battery as subscription option

He further said that the auto company wants to do away with he traditional petrol and diesel engines, which come even without any mild hybrid option. However, for certain passenger vehicles, the company may take the call to bring ICE version if there is no other cleaner powertrain technology available for that particular models. "It is not that MG will never bring it (ICE), but as much as we can avoid it, we would like to avoid it," Jindal added.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV launched: Making sense of industry-first BaaS program

EVs account for 35 per cent of JSW MG Motor India's total sales

Speaking on the prospect of electric cars, JSW MG Motor India's CEO Emeritus, Rajeev Chaba said that currently, EVs account for 35 per cent of the automaker's total sales. With the launch of Windsor EV, there are six different passenger vehicles in India the company offers. These include three electric cars, namely the ZS EV, Windsor EV and Comet EV. Chaba has said that in the first seven months of 2024, the company's electric vehicle sales volumes have grown 52 per cent. "With Windsor coming in, EV should be more than 50 per cent of our sales," he further added.

Watch: MG Windsor EV has been launched at 9.99 lakh, gets battery as a subscription option.

JSW MG Motor India aims for 80 per cent localisation for Windsor EV

JSW MG Motor India's latest offering Windsor EV comes as a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV. While the EV has been introduced at an aggressive pricing and with battery subscription program, the automaker intends to increase its localisation to around 80 per cent over the next 18 months. Speaking on the localisation levels of MG Windsor EV, Chaba said, “It starts at a lower level, but in the next 12 to 18 months, we intend to make it to around 80 per cent."

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2024, 06:52 AM IST
