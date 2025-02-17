Jaguar's first production model post-brand-revamp spotted, it's a four-door GT

Jaguar has been working on a set of new-generation models, which will be the fleet of electric cars not targeting rivals from brands like Mercedes-Benz , Audi or BMW , but Bentley , Rolls Royce etc. In a nutshell, the Tata Motors -owned British brand is aiming to ramp up its game as an ultra-premium car manufacturer. The first production model under this strategy has been spotted testing in northern Sweden on icy surfaces giving us a glimpse of what it could look like.

Jaguar's new flagship electric sedan, which is the first car from the British brand, is expected to launch in 2027 and it promises about 800 kilometre

As the spyshots suggest, the upcoming Jaguar sedan will come as a radically different model. It comes as a four-door GT with a very long hood, just like what Jaguar previously hinted. The automaker is working on the direction with two prototypes of the all-electric Gran Turismo. While a two-door concept was shown last December, the production model comes as a four-door GT.

Jaguar aims to go all-electric in 2027 and this four-door GT will be a key model in that strategy. As a part of the transformation plan, all current Jaguar models, including the electric I-Pace, will be phased out before the launch of newer EVs.

Slated to launch in 2027, the GT will sit on the top of the carmaker's sedan lineup. With this, Jaguar will not only bid farewell to the internal combustion engine (ICE) but also let go of the volume sales-focused business strategy, under its ambition to become an even more premium car brand.

Speaking of its design elements, the new GT gets unusual proportions. It measures more than five metres in length and has an unusually long bonnet. Also, it gets a completely new front profile with a flat appearance, unlike any other Jaguar model on sale currently. The rectangular-shaped LED headlamps may give a Rolls-Royce vibe. Also, there are large wheels. Jaguar is also working on a new design philosophy, when it comes to styling the interior. It will focus primarily on a small number of screens and new materials.

Jaguar's new electric GT: What will power it?

Much of the technical details of the upcoming Jaguar EV remain vague, though the four-door GT is likely to have a range of almost 800 kilometres on a full charge. This new electric car will be built on a dedicated EV platform christened Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JFA). It will feature an NACS charging port for the models delivered to North America.

