Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 23, 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara teased ahead of launch: Range and features revealed. Check details
Latest news on February 23, 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the brand's first electric car in India.
23 Feb 2025, 08:58 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara teased ahead of launch: Range and features revealed. Check details
- The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available with two different battery pack choices, which include a 49 kWh unit and a 61 kWh unit, both offering different power outputs
23 Feb 2025, 07:33 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla Model 3 to cost around ₹35-40 lakh in India even with reduced import duty: Report
- Tesla has posted hiring advertisements for 13 roles in India, hinting at its intention to start official operations here soon.
23 Feb 2025, 07:10 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: CNG vehicle sales in India to hit 11 lakh milestone in FY25, to get boost from govt push & infrastructure development
- The rapid growth in CNG adoption will be supported by a significant expansion of filling stations across India as well as the government's push for cleaner fuels, claims a study.
First Published Date: 23 Feb 2025, 07:10 AM IST
