Is a more affordable Ather 450S on the card? Know more here

Ather Energy rejigged its electric scooter lineup earlier this year by introducing a new variant of the 450X. Currently, the Ather 450X is available in two different variants: one is the standard variant, while the other is the Pro pack equipped one. No matter what, the success of the Ather 450X seems to have paved the way for another model from the EV startup, which could be a more affordable iteration of the zero-emission scooter.

On Wednesday, Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta posted a cryptic tweet that seems to be indicating a more affordable electric scooter from the brand. It could come carrying a nomenclature 450S. The cryptic tweet comes with a single image that has only S letter written 450 times. This fuelled the speculation of an upcoming affordable EV from the brand that would be christened as 450S. Interestingly, Ather CEO's tweet comes a few weeks after the company trademarked the 450S nomenclature.

Ather 450X standard variant is currently priced at ₹171,879 (ex-showroom), while the Pro Pack variant costs an additional ₹30,364 over the standard model. The Ather 450S, upon launch, could be priced at around ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the Ather 450S will be the entry-level model for the EV startup's product lineup.

Upon launch, the Ather 450S would directly challenge Ola Electric's S1 Air, which is the most affordable electric scooter from the latter. In order to keep its pricing down, the 450S may come ditching several features available in the 450X. The range and power of the electric scooter too, would be downsized compared to the 450X, as it could come powered by a smaller battery pack. For reference, the Ather 450X comes with a 146 km range on a single charge and a TrueRange of 105 km on a single charge.

