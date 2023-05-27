Ather 450X Pro Pack: What features does it offer?

Ather Energy recently revamped its line-up. Now, the brand only offers 450X and 450X with Pro Pack.
Here are all the features that the Pro Pack offers
It comes with five riding modes. There is Warp, Sport, Ride, Eco and SmartEco. The scooter also shows different TrueRange according to the riding modes.
The 0-100% and 0-80% charging time with the Pro Pack is significantly reduced. The Pro Pack also gets access to Ather Grid charging network
The Pro Pack also gets Park assist and Auto Hold
The warranty on Pro Pack is of 5 years or 60,000 km instead of 3 years or 30,000 km.
The Pro Pack gets a coloured TFT screen that gets embedded SIM, app connectivity and other features
Pro Pack also adds accessory compatibility for the tyre pressure monitoring system.
There is also auto-cut turn indicators and guide-me home lights.