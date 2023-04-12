TVS iQube S electric scooter: Quick review

The iQube S is the mid-spec trim of the iQube. There is also a base trim and the top-end trim is ST.
The scooter comes with 3.04 kWh battery pack that claims a riding range of 100 km in Eco mode and 75 km in Power mode
The iQube S does not come with keyless entry. The screen does show vital information but the ambient light sensor is slow.
The suspension is compliant and there are no rattles or squeeks whatsoever. However, the front-end does feel a bit heavy
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. The brakes are good but ABS would have been nice. Because of the CBS, the wheels lock-up on gravel roads.
The reverse is a bit finicky to use. There should be a sound that should be played so that others can be alerted.
The acceleration of the scooter is brisk and the Eco mode is enough for daily city use.
In terms of looks, there is nothing that stands out but it does come with all LED lighting. Speaking of lighting, the headlights have a good spread.
The screen is operated via a joystick which is finicky to use. Moreover, the day/night mode is not automatic