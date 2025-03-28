Hyundai’s retro concept is serving old-money mafia-styled looks, but there's a catch

Hyundai has unveiled eye-catching concepts over the years, and their latest concept is no less. The Korean manufacturer is celebrating the 35th anniversary of their luxury sedan, the Heritage Series Grandeur. Hyundai's Heritage Series Grandeur is a retro-inspired concept sedan from the 1980s, but it has an unexpected electric twist.

Hyundai completed the concept in eight months, noting that it is powered by an “electric drive system composed of a battery and a motor, rather than an internal combustion engine." Unfortunately, specifics about the battery, range and the motor have not been specified. The car maker also mentioned that the concept will not be officially produced and is merely a ‘chance to look back’ for future design inspirations.

Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur: Exterior and design

The Heritage Series Grandeur concept draws inspiration from the first-generation Grandeur, exploring the concept of ‘retrofuturism’ by merging classic design along with contemporary technology. The blend is immediately apparent from the exterior, where the retro boxy design with a flat bonnet is complemented by the Ioniq-styled, futuristic, parametric grille paired with pixel LED headlights.

On the side, the sedan is equipped with new mirrors and wheels in shiny silver chrome cladding. Towards the rear are pixel taillights which resemble those on the front.

Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur: Interior and features

While the outside is certainly intriguing, the interior has undergone a complete transformation with the workmanship of Hyundai’s design team. The cabin shines with advanced technology including a digital instrument cluster that integrates seamlessly with a widescreen infotainment system.

Additionally, there’s a secondary lower display that uniquely gets a digital piano function. However, several nostalgic original elements have been kept as part of the sedan's interior such as a single-spoke steering wheel, a mechanical shifter and velvet upholstery reminiscent of the Alcantara and Nappa leather from 1986.

Beyond the tech and original elements, multiple design touches stand out including furniture-inspired features like the front armrest that hides a storage compartment perfect for concealing valuables like a watch. The luxe interior also features premium leather and wood trims along with bronze ambient lighting which begins at the left and right ends of the dashboard, extending around the cabin and lighting up the B-pillars. There is roof lighting which is enhanced by ‘infinity mirrors’ to create a retro lighting effect.

