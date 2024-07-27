How many Cretas does Hyundai sells in one day?

Hyundai recently announced that they have sold over 1 lakh units of 2024 Creta in the Indian market.
The brand also revealed that they sell 550 units of Creta every day in India.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta offers three different engine choices, all with a 1.5-liter capacity.
These include a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine, and a diesel engine.
The Creta is equipped with ADAS, six airbags, a blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system,
There is also an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill hold control, Stability control, an emergency stop signal, and additional safety features.
There are seven variants on offer - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).
The price of the 2024 Creta starts at ₹13.24 lakh and goes up to ₹24.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
There is also a sportierr N Line version of the Creta available.
It is priced between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.45 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.