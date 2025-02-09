Planning to buy Hyundai Exter. Here’s what the new variants have to offer
Hyundai Exter recently got updated with new features and new variants in the lineup. The Exter competes in the micro SUV space and rivals the like of the Tata Punch. Just as the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter too is offered with a choice of petrol and CNG powertrain options. Priced between ₹6.20 lakh and ₹10.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Exter gets powered by either a 1.2-litre NA Kappa petrol engine which can be linked to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. This engine is shared with the Grand i10 Nios, i20, and the Venue. While the petrol unit is able to generate 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.
Meanwhile the CNG variants of the Exter gets powered by the same engine but producing less power, rated at 67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the Exter is offered with both single CNG cylinder and dual CNG cylinder options. The new variants of the Exter have been introduced with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Here’s all that the new variants have to offer.
The Hyundai Exter SX Tech variant is available with petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains. The petrol option with the manual transmission option is priced at ₹8.51 lakh, while the automatic transmission option is priced at ₹9.18 lakh, ex-showroom. The CNG version of the new variant is priced at ₹9.53 lakh. The new trim comes equipped with features like a Smart key with push button start/stop, a dashcam with dual camera, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with a digital display, and bi-functional projector headlamps.
The second new variant introduced in the Exter lineup is the S Plus variant. The new Hyundai Exter S Plus variant is only available with the petrol engine and is priced at ₹ ₹7.93 lakh for the manual transmission option and ₹8.64 lakh for the automatic transmission option. All the prices are ex-showroom. The new variant gets an electric sunroof, 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, a rear camera with static guidelines, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.
With the updated variants, the Hyundai Exter Hy-Duo CNG range has also been updated with two new variants, S Executive and S Plus Executive. The S Executive sits above the S variant and is priced at ₹8.56 lakh, ex-showroom for the single cylinder version. The dual cylinder version of the S Executive trim is priced at ₹8.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the S Plus Executive sits above the S Executive variant and is only available with the dual cylinder technology. The S Plus Executive variant is priced at ₹8.86 lakh, ex-showroom.
Along with the new variant, Hyundai has also updated the S variant of the Exter. The Hyundai Exter S variant is priced at ₹7.73 lakh for the manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission and the CNG and Hy-Duo CNg options are priced at ₹8.44 lakh, ₹8.52 lakh and ₹8.60 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom. The updated variant comes with a rear parking camera with static guidelines, ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist, 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
