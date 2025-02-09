Planning to buy Hyundai Exter. Here’s what the new variants have to offer

Hyundai Exter recently got updated with new features and new variants in the lineup. The Exter competes in the micro SUV space and rivals the like of the Tata Punch. Just as the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter too is offered with a choice of petrol and CNG powertrain options. Priced between ₹6.20 lakh and ₹10.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Exter gets powered by either a 1.2-litre NA Kappa petrol engine which can be linked to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. This engine is shared with the Grand i10 Nios, i20, and the Venue. While the petrol unit is able to generate 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile the CNG variants of the Exter gets powered by the same engine but producing less power, rated at 67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the Exter is offered with both single CNG cylinder and dual CNG cylinder options. The new variants of the Exter have been introduced with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Here’s all that the new variants have to offer.