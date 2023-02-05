HT Auto
Hyundai Motor Group reaches a new milestone, sells 10 lakh plug-in cars

Hyundai Motor Group has reached a new milestone by selling 10 lakh plug-in cars across the world. Yonhap News Agency claims that the South Korean automobile group that includes three car brands - Hyundai, Kia and Genesis sold 1.02 million units of plug-in cars. The report also claims that it took the group more than a decade to reach this milestone since the first model, a Hyundai BlueOn, was introduced in July 2011.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2023, 11:09 AM
Hyundai Kona EV is one of the bestselling plug-in cars from the group. (Hyundai)
Hyundai Kona EV is one of the bestselling plug-in cars from the group.

The first plug-in car from the group came as a basic all-electric car with a 16.4 kWh battery pack and a range of less than 160 kilometres. However, the South Korean auto giant quickly progressed and rolled out a wide range of products in the segment under all three brands. The most significant ones among them were the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV with a 64 kWh battery pack. The most recent among them is the all-new E-GMP architecture that has been built for the next generation of electric cars from the group.

Also Read : Nissan electric car with solid-state battery to launch in 2028. Details here

The report further states that cumulatively, the group has sold 1,022,284 units of plug-in cars so far. Hyundai and Genesis have sold 601,448 units cumulatively, while Kia sold 420,836 units. In 2022 alone, the group sold 371,838 units, which registered a massive growth compared to 101,362 units sold in 2019. The prominent models that have contributed significantly to this sales performance are Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5 etc. Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell electric car too contributed significantly to the car brand's overall sales performance.

The auto giant is currently on a fast track to expand its all-electric car lineup and sales numbers. Hence, the next million is expected to be reached faster than the first one. The automaker is aiming to go fully electric in the near future, which would help it to significantly increase plug-in car sales in the coming years.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2023, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai hybrid car electric car electric vehicle Hyundai Kona EV Hyundai Kona Kia Genesis Kia EV9 Kia EV6
