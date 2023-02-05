Nissan electric car with solid-state battery to launch in 2028. Details here

Nissan plans to bring its first electric car with a solid-state battery in 2028. The automaker reportedly aims to start the pilot project for this in 2025, claims a report by Autocar UK. The British automotive publication also claimed that the engineering work of the project would be completed by 2026. Interestingly, Nissan is not the only car brand working on solid-state batteries. Several other auto manufacturers around the world are also working on similar technologies.

Nissan's vice president for R&D in Europe, David Moss, has said that solid-state batteries will substantially improve the battery power technology. The solid-state batteries are claimed to come with three times faster charging speed, reaching up to 400 kW. Also, this battery technology is claimed to offer double the energy density compared to the conventional current range of lithium-ion batteries. Also, this technology is claimed to bring down production costs by 50 per cent as compared to the current generation of lithium-ion batteries.

The report further states that Nissan, along with the University of Oxford, has already created 10-centimetre square cells that would be used in the solid-state batteries. The final battery cell is claimed to come around the same size as a laptop. This would further help the EVs with significantly reduced size and weight, enhancing the overall performance of the vehicles. In these solid-state batteries, all liquid elements will be removed.

Nissan aims to bring large electric pickup trucks and SUVs in the coming days. The solid-state battery technology will help the automaker to achieve that goal, claimed Moss. However, he did;t reveal which electric vehicle will be the first to use solid-state batteries. But he has given a hint that it would be a completely new model. Moss said that in a bid to accommodate the solid-state battery, a completely new architecture is necessary. There would be two different sizes for the new battery, he mentioned.

While the solid-state battery will be taking the front seat in the Nissan EV lineup in future, the automaker is not up for abandoning the lithium-ion batteries completely. Moss said that both technologies would coexist for a while. Nissan will use a new generation of lithium-ion battery packs that will be ready around the middle of the decade, with a cobalt-free battery slated to follow in 2028. The latter generation is estimated to slash production costs by up to 65 per cent compared to today's batteries.

