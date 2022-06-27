Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Is Quietly Dominating The Us Electric Car Market: Report

Hyundai is quietly dominating the US electric car market: Report

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are aiding the fast growth of EVs in the US.
By : Updated on : 27 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM
View all Images
Hyundai group is witnessing fast growth in the US EV market with Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Hyundai is dominating the US electric car market, not Tesla, in terms of growth pace. With the models like Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in its portfolio, the Hyundai group is garnering pretty good attention. A report by Bloomberg claims that Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have torn up the sales charts, passing the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and every other electric vehicle available in the US market, which is not built by Tesla.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on hybrids over electric vehicles)

Hyundai and Kia reportedly sold 21,467 units of Ioniq 5 and EV6 combined in the US market in May this year. The two electric cars even surpassed the previous sales of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which registered 15,718 units.

While Tesla is still leading the race in terms of cumulative sales volume of electric cars, the company took almost a decade to deliver as many EVs as Hyundai and Kia have sold in a few months.

Hyundai and Kia's triumphant run in the US electric car market comes at a time when the demand for electric vehicles in the country. Apart from this, another factor aiding the fast growth of Hyundai and Kia is the practicality of both these models. Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 offer cargo space of a small SUV, the size and shape of a body style that has taken over US garages of late.

Also, both the electric cars ride on the same modular architecture, incorporate the same electric motors and batteries and generate similar speed specifications well. Both cars charge at some of the fastest rates in the industry. They also offer a couple of features that are novel in the space. These include pedals to adjust regenerative braking and bi-directional power.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2022, 11:05 AM IST
