HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Maruti Suzuki Bets Big On Hybrids Over Electric Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki bets big on hybrids over electric vehicles 

Maruti Suzuki has planned to launch its first hybrid car under a partnership between its parent Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toyota within 12 months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2022, 10:24 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Maruti Suzuki shared that electric vehicles are not the solution to decreasing carbon emissions at least not immediately. The automaker believes that vehicles powered by hybrid technology, natural gas and biofuels will be much better options than electric vehicles as India generates around 75 per cent of its electricity from coal.

In an interview, Maruti Suzuki's Chairman R.C. Bhargava stated talking about electric vehicles without considering how the electricity in the country is generated is not a well-thought approach to the issue of carbon emissions. “Until the time we have a cleaner grid power, it’s necessary to use all the available technologies like compressed natural gas, ethanol, hybrid and biogas, which will help reduce the carbon footprint and not push any one technology," added Bhargava.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to offer over 40 connected features )

An earlier report informed that Maruti Suzuki has planned to launch its first hybrid car under a partnership between its parent Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toyota within 12 months. Bhargava shared hybrid cars are a better alternative than EVs given India lacks adequate charging infrastructure. “EVs are not going to be a large part of car sales, irrespective of what other manufacturers are saying or planning," he further added. He stated transition to green transportation is going to take time in India.

(Also read | 2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display )

In April, Maruti Suzuki announced that it has planned multiple electric vehicles for that country as it aims to become a leader in the EV segment. The company also previously informed that it will manufacture EVs in its factories as and when the demand for electric vehicles increases across the country. Maruti Suzuki has stated it will bring its first electric vehicle in 2025 and it will roll out the EV from its Suzuki Motor Gujarat factory.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

 

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2022, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Toyota Electric vehicles EV EVs Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle patents rise, China tops list: Report
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle patents rise, China tops list: Report
Delhi govt's decision to ban heavy vehicles in city will impact business: CAIT
Delhi govt's decision to ban heavy vehicles in city will impact business: CAIT
Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how
Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how
Watch: Toyota Hyryder SUV's interior teased, offers a premium vibe
Watch: Toyota Hyryder SUV's interior teased, offers a premium vibe

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city