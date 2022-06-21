HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Brezza To Come With Head Up Display

2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display

The new Maruti Brezza will come out to be the second car in the company's lineup to have a Head-Up Display safety feature.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 11:16 AM
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient. (Instagram/wanderwithaakash)
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient. (Instagram/wanderwithaakash)
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient. (Instagram/wanderwithaakash)
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is bound to receive a new and significant update soon with the 2022 model year change. While previously the company confirmed the sunroof feature, which is the first for Maruti, India's largest automaker has now announced that its upcoming sub-compact SUV will be seen with a Head-Up Display (HUD) safety feature. Previously, the same feature was seen on the new-gen Baleno which went on sale in India earlier this year. The new Brezza will come out to be the second car in the company's lineup to have this safety feature.

(Also Read: Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version)

The company says that the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient. “This feature will allow customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying vital information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, energy flow, among other pertinent notifications," the company mentioned in a recently shared press release.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 11.5 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti announced the pre-launch bookings for Brezza which is set to go on sale in India on June 30th. The car can be pre-booked for a token amount of 11,000, at the authorised company dealerships as well as online on the company's official website.

Launched in 2016, the Brezza has emerged as one of the strongest selling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market. In the latest avatar, it will chuck the ‘Vitara’ prefix and will be called only Brezza. It will come refreshed with new exterior looks as well as features. Key cabin highlights will include an updated nine-inch main infotainment screen, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, HUD, ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats.

(Also Read: Hyundai teases Stargazer as a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival, reflects premiumness)

In the latest 2022 avatar, it will renew its rivalry in the sub-compact SUV segment with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and even Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Brezza Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 2022 Brezza
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display
2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display
TVS Apache-like vertical instrument console confirmed for BMW G 310 RR
TVS Apache-like vertical instrument console confirmed for BMW G 310 RR
After rolling out MoveOS 2 OTA update, Ola Electric starts working on MoveOS 3
After rolling out MoveOS 2 OTA update, Ola Electric starts working on MoveOS 3
Modified Lamborghini Urus support vehicle spotted with off-road upgrades
Modified Lamborghini Urus support vehicle spotted with off-road upgrades
Tesla electric cars banned for two months from leadership summit site in China
Tesla electric cars banned for two months from leadership summit site in China

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city