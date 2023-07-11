Hyundai delivers 500 Ioniq 5 electric SUVs in India in 5 months since launch

Hyundai Motor India has announced that the company delivered 500 units of its new flagship offering, the Ioniq 5 electric SUV in the country since its launch five months ago. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 went on sale at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and the locally assembled electric offering arrived at a delectable price of ₹44.95 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers.

At the launch, Hyundai said that it had allocated 500 units of the Ioniq 5 for the Indian market this year and the automaker has clearly met the target number. It needs to be seen if the company will increase the allocations for the rest of the year.

The Ioniq 5's cabin uses sustainable materials and has a light colour theme

Speaking about the Ioniq 5 at the Exter launch, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “We began 2023 with the launch of India’s most iconic SUV, the Ioniq 5 and it has received tremendous love from India and has sold over 500 units in the last five months."

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on the E-GMP platform, shared with the Kia EV6 which is also on sale in India. However, the former is a good ₹15 lakh cheaper in comparison with Hyundai importing the model as a CKD (Completely Knocked-Down Kit), instead of a CBU (Complete Built Up). The top-of-the-line Hyundai impresses with its modern-retro design language that’s eye-catching. The minimalist lines, parametric pixel lights, squared-off headlamp accents and a light-up “moustache" grille. The interior offers dual screens with plenty of head and legroom thrown in and top-quality materials.

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 72.6 kWh battery pack placed between the front and rear wheel axles. The unit claims a range of 631 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger. Power comes from a PMS motor tuned for 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque offering a top speed of 185 kmph.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is loaded on the feature front with ADAS, premium Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Active Air Flaps (AAF), Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, Hyundai BlueLink connectivity and more.

