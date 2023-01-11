HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ev Launched At 44.95 Lakh In Presence Of Shah Rukh Khan

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at 44.95 lakh in presence of Shah Rukh Khan

The much-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been officially launched at 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's second electric offering in the country after the Kona Electric. It is also the brand's new flagship SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 19:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Shah Rukh Khan next to the Ioniq 5 EV at the Hyundai pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan next to the Ioniq 5 EV at the Hyundai pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan next to the Ioniq 5 EV at the Hyundai pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan next to the Ioniq 5 EV at the Hyundai pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.

Bookings for the Ioniq 5 began last month after India unveil for a token of 1 lakh. The deliveries will commence in a few days. The model is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the Kia EV6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 builds on the Sensuous Sportiness design theme. The styling is a mix of modern and retro with sharp lines. You get Parametric Pixel LED headlamps and a clamshell bonnet, auto-flush door handles, parametric pixel LED taillights and active aero alloy wheels. The EV measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,000 mm. The Ioniq 5 will be available in three colours - Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Ioniq 5
| Electric | Automatic
₹45 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal electric sedan makes India debut, deliveries in Diwali

The cabin gets an upmarket look with the Dark pebble grey colour scheme. Quality levels are top-notch with a healthy mix of sustainable and recycled materials utilised across the interior. You get eco-processed leather seat upholstery and soft-touch materials on the dashboard. The feature list comprises a 12.3-inch digital cluster and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai BlueLink connected car technology, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control and more. The model also comes with V2L or Vehicle to Load technology that enables the Ioniq 5 to double up as a charger.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 Concept showcased for first time in India

The model also gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, an Engine Parking Brake, all four disc brakes and more as part of the safety kit. It also gets Level 2 ADAS. The boot capacity stands at 571 litres with a front trunk also available.

The India-spec version draws power from the 72.6 kWh battery pack with a range of 631 km (ARAI Certified). The single PMS electric motor produces 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 Hyundai EV Electric vehicle Auto Expo 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city