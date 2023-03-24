HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 Enters Record Book For Fastest Ev Drive Around India

Hyundai Ioniq 5 enters record book for fastest EV drive around India

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV has entered the India Book of Records for being the fastest EV to cover all seven wonders in the country. The electric SUV has been awarded with the title ‘Fastest EV drive’ covering all the wonders in India. Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from the Korean carmaker to be launched in India. The electric SUV was launched during the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year at a price of 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a range of around 631 kms on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2023, 08:57 AM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 being flagged off from its Corporate Head Quarters in Gurugram, Haryana.
Hyundai had flagged off Ioniq 5 electric SUV's record run back in November. It started from the carmaker's corporate headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana on November 18. The Ioniq 5 explored the wonders of India which included places like the Golden Temple, Taj Mahal, Temples of Khajuraho, Ancient Ruins of Nalanda, Konark Sun Temple, Hampi and Gomteshwara Statue.

The Ioniq 5 electric SUV is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the Kia EV6. It stands 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 3,000 mm.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 draws power from its 72.6 kWh battery pack. The large-sized battery helps the electric car to run for more than 630 kms on a single charge according to the ARAI certification. The single PMS electric motor is capable of generating 214 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger.

Hyundai has kept the styling of the Ioniq 5 with a mix of modern and retro elements. There is a Parametric Pixel LED headlamps and a clamshell bonnet at the front, auto-flush door handles and active aero alloy wheels on the sides and parametric pixel LED taillights at the rear. The interior comes withe features like a 12.3-inch digital cluster and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats among others. The EV also offers V2L or Vehicle to Load technology that enables it to double up as a charger for other electric cars or electronic gadgets and appliances.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2023, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV
