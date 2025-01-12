Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Which electric SUV should you go for

Hyundai Creta Electric is set to be launched on January 17, 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Upon launch, the electric derivative of the popular compact SUV, Creta Electric will take on the likes of the Mahindra BE 6 , MG ZS EV , the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Tata Curvv. Creta is currently the carmaker's best-selling SUV in India, and its electric version is expected to consolidate its position in the compact SUV segment in coming days.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors currently enjoys the majority of the market share in the electric vehicle space with products like the Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV and the Curvv EV. Here’s a quick look at how the Hyundai Creta Electric compares with the Tata Curvv EV.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Design

In terms of design, both the electric SUVs look quite familiar to their internal combustion engine counterparts, but with few differences. The Hyundai Creta Electric gets a futuristic look as compared to the Creta with Hyundai's global Pixel design language and has a charging port integrated into the "Pixelated Graphic Grille" at the front end. The rear bumper features the same pixelated graphic alongside elegant LED tail lamps that provide a modern touch. The Creta Electric is equipped with Active Air Flaps (AAF) that are positioned strategically to control airflow. These cool important parts of the SUV while improving its aerodynamic performance. The electric SUV also gets 17-inch aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres, which further increase the vehicle's range.

To make a mark for itself and stand out, the Tata Curvv EV features a SUV coupe design. The SUV coupe gets a sleek LED bar running the width of the front profile. Moving to the side profile, the EV gets a new design for the 18 inch alloy wheels with squarish wheel arches, which also get black cladding. The coupe-like sloping roofline is another highlight of the side profile. Meanwhile at the rear it gets a sleek LED light bar.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs

In terms of battery size and range on offer, the Hyundai Creta Electric is a closer rival to the Tata electric SUV. Besides the 42 kWh battery, the Creta EV will also come equipped with a larger 51.4 kWh unit. The Curvv EV is offered with two battery packs - a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh unit. In terms of range on offer, the Creta Electric is capable of up to 473 kms in a single charge for the bigger battery pack, while the smaller one is claimed to offer 390 km of range. The range of the Curvv EV ranges between 430 kms and 502 kms, depending on the battery size.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Features

The Creta Electric is positioned as a more premium offering than the Creta, hence gets few extra tech. To begin with, the Creta Electric gets a leatherette dashboard with a dual 10.25 inch screens, one acting as the infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the other as instrument cluster. The steering wheel will get redesigned with a three spoke layout and four dots, resembling the one found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Users can charge external devices both inside and outside the car thanks to the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which turns a car into a portable power source. It's perfect for emergencies as well as road vacations and camping. Additionally, the Certa EV features an i-Pedal technology that enables one-pedal driving. With the use of this technology, the driver can use the accelerator pedal alone to accelerate, decelerate, and stop the vehicle completely.

The interiors of the Tata Curvv EV look very modern, with a dual-tone dashboard and ventilated front seats. The tech-savvy feel is enhanced with a 12.3-inch floating infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. Some other features that enhance the in-car experience are a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier and ambient lighting.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: