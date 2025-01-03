Hyundai Creta finally goes electric with 473 km of range

Hyundai Creta Electric has been officially unveiled in Indian market ahead of launch.
It will be offered with two battery pack - 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh
The 51.4 kWh battery pack has an ARAI certified range of 473 kms.
The 42 kWh battery pack variant will have an ARAI certified range of 390 km on a single charge.
Creta Electric can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per in 58 minutes using DC charging, while the 11kW Smart Connected wall box charger can charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours using AC home charging.
The EV gets a new set of 17 inch aero alloy wheels.
Hyundai Creta Electric will feature three driving modes - Eco, normal and sports,
Creta Electric can sprint from a stand still to a 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.