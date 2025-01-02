Hyundai Creta Electric: 5 Reasons why this electric SUV can be ideal for you

Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled the Hyundai Creta Electric as its rival to India’s electric vehicle (EV) SUV market. With an aerodynamic and futuristic design, new technology and a convenient range it promises to set new benchmarks. Here are five key highlights of the Hyundai Creta Electric:

1 Design The Hyundai Creta Electric boasts a familiar exterior design as it retains the Creta ICE styling. Inspired by Hyundai’s global Pixel design language, the SUV reflects a futuristic aesthetic. It gets a ‘Pixelated Graphic Grille’ which is integrated with a charging port. The rear bumper also features the same pixelated graphic along with sleek LED tail lamps which ensure a futuristic appearance. There are strategically placed Active Air Flaps (AAF) which are integrated into the vehicle to manage airflow. These flaps enhance the SUV's aerodynamic performance while cooling key components. The wheels are 17-inch Aero Alloys with low rolling resistance tyres that not only add to the car's sleek look but also improve its range efficiency.

2 Battery and performance The Hyundai Creta Electric caters to the needs of families, urban commuters and adventure seekers alike with a range of up to 473 km on a single charge. The SUV is offered with two battery pack options ensuring versatility for different needs. The full 473 km (claimed) range is offered with the larger battery pack of 51.4 kWh whereas the smaller battery gets a 42 kWh capacity and offers a 390 km range. The Hyundai Creta EV does a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 7.9 seconds (claimed).

3 Features Hyundai has equipped the Creta Electric with a suite of advanced technologies to enhance the driving experience and convenience. Firstly, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature in the car allows it to act as a portable power source enabling users to charge external devices both inside and outside the vehicle. It’s ideal for road trips, camping or even emergencies. The Certa EV also features a new i-Pedal technology which allows a one-pedal driving experience. This technology allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate and bring the car to a complete stop using just the accelerator pedal. Additionally, the EV gets a Shift-by-Wire system and a Digital Key which enables functionality such as locking, unlocking and starting the car using a smartphone or smartwatch.

4 Charging The Creta EV can be charged through DC fast charging which allows the battery to juice up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent state-of-charge in 58 minutes (claimed). There is also an option to charge the vehicle from the comfort of your home with an 11 kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger that ensures a full charge in approximately 4 hours according to Hyundai.

5 Variants and colours The Creta EV will be available in four variants—Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. It will be offered in eight monotones and two dual-tone colour options. An exclusive Ocean Blue Metallic shade with a black roof is already being highlighted by the manufacturer in posters and over social media.

