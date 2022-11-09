Honda EM1 e electric scooter unveiled with 40 km of range and swappable battery

Honda unveiled a new electric scooter at EICMA 2022, it is called EM1 e and is the first electric two-wheeler from the manufacturer for the European market. The scooter will be released in the summer of 2023. Honda plans to introduce 0 or more electric motorcycle models globally by 2025. It is a significant first step towards meeting Honda’s stated aim of carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle line-up during the 2040s. The scooter will first launch in Europe, as of now, it is not known whether Honda will bring the EM1 e to the Indian market or not.

The “EM" in the name stands for Electric Moped and Honda says that the model is aimed at the young demographic who are looking for easy and fun urban transport. The EM1 e has a compact and flat floor with smooth styling. The design looks futuristic but minimal, Honda has not taken any risks to make the scooter stand out. The turn indicators are placed on the handlebar whereas the LED headlamp unit is placed on the front apron. The rear footpegs neatly integrate with the bodywork and the grab rail also looks functional. The scooter has been designed for short trips around the city.

Also Read : Honda unveils CL500 motorcycle with retro style inspired from the 60's

Because of this, the riding range of the battery is just 40 km on a single charge. The Mobile Power Pack (MPP) or the battery pack ) is designed to withstand different temperatures, humidity levels, impacts and vibrations. As its name suggests, the MPP is a swappable battery that can be easily removed from the EM1 e for charging in the comfort of the home.

Apart from the EM1 e electric scooter, Honda also unveiled a new 500 cc scrambler called CL500. It uses Honda's well-known 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine produces 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque. The ECU has been tuned specifically for CL500. The final drive has been shortened to increase the acceleration. The six-speed gearbox also comes with assist/slipper clutch.

First Published Date: