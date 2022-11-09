HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Unveils Cl500 Motorcycle With Retro Style Inspired From The 60's

Honda unveils CL500 motorcycle with retro style inspired from the 60's

Honda has added a fifth 500 cc motorcycle which is called CL500. It is a scrambler that gets block tyres and an accessible seat height.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 13:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda has tuned the ABS for light off-road use.
Honda has tuned the ABS for light off-road use.
Honda has tuned the ABS for light off-road use.
Honda has tuned the ABS for light off-road use.

Honda unveiled a new scrambler at the 2022 EICMA. The new motorcycle is called CL500 and belongs to the 500 cc family of motorcycles. Honda already sells CB500F, CB500R, Rebel 500 and CB500X. So, the CL500 is the fifth motorcycle in the 500 cc family. As of now, it is not known whether Honda will bring the CL500 to the Indian market or not.

The CL500 is inspired by the CL motorcycles from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The aim of the motorcycle manufacturer was a lightweight motorcycle with off-road dynamics. So, the motorcycle should perform well off-road as well should be ride-able in cities. Honda is offering a range of genuine Honda accessories ready to go that elevate personality, practicality and style.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr500r
₹4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Pcx Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Pcx Electric
₹1.45 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?

The motorcycle uses a tubular steel trellis-style main frame. The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension comprising of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. The front wheel measures 19-inches in the front and 17-inch at the rear. Honda is using block-pattern tyres. The brakes front and rear feature ABS modulation specifically balanced for excellent performance on a variety of surfaces, including light off-road.

The seat height is accessible as it measures 790 mm. The handle bars are high so that the rider can hold on to them while trail riding, There are also tank pads so that the rider can grip the fuel tank. Speaking of the fuel tank, it measures 12 litres and Honda says it should deliver a range of 300 km.

The lighting elements on the motorcycle are all-LED. The instrument cluster is of negative LED and Honda is also offering Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology that operates the rear indicators as hazard lights under sudden, hard braking. This feature has been seen on some cars as well.

The 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine produces 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque. The ECU has been tuned specifically for CL500. The final drive has been shortened to increase the acceleration. The six-speed gearbox also comes with assist/slipper clutch.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 11:02 AM IST
TAGS: Honda CL500 Scrambler
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city