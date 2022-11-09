Honda unveils CL500 motorcycle with retro style inspired from the 60's

Honda has added a fifth 500 cc motorcycle which is called CL500. It is a scrambler that gets block tyres and an accessible seat height.

Honda unveiled a new scrambler at the 2022 EICMA. The new motorcycle is called CL500 and belongs to the 500 cc family of motorcycles. Honda already sells CB500F, CB500R, Rebel 500 and CB500X. So, the CL500 is the fifth motorcycle in the 500 cc family. As of now, it is not known whether Honda will bring the CL500 to the Indian market or not.

The CL500 is inspired by the CL motorcycles from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The aim of the motorcycle manufacturer was a lightweight motorcycle with off-road dynamics. So, the motorcycle should perform well off-road as well should be ride-able in cities. Honda is offering a range of genuine Honda accessories ready to go that elevate personality, practicality and style.

The motorcycle uses a tubular steel trellis-style main frame. The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension comprising of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. The front wheel measures 19-inches in the front and 17-inch at the rear. Honda is using block-pattern tyres. The brakes front and rear feature ABS modulation specifically balanced for excellent performance on a variety of surfaces, including light off-road.

The seat height is accessible as it measures 790 mm. The handle bars are high so that the rider can hold on to them while trail riding, There are also tank pads so that the rider can grip the fuel tank. Speaking of the fuel tank, it measures 12 litres and Honda says it should deliver a range of 300 km.

The lighting elements on the motorcycle are all-LED. The instrument cluster is of negative LED and Honda is also offering Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology that operates the rear indicators as hazard lights under sudden, hard braking. This feature has been seen on some cars as well.

The 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine produces 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque. The ECU has been tuned specifically for CL500. The final drive has been shortened to increase the acceleration. The six-speed gearbox also comes with assist/slipper clutch.

