Honda commences India road testing for 0 Alpha electric SUV

Honda Cars India has officially begun public road testing for its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the 0 Alpha (Zero Alpha). The test mule was flagged off from the company’s Tapukara manufacturing facility in Rajasthan on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The 0 Alpha is slated for a commercial launch in the FY 2026–27 period. Honda has earmarked an investment of ₹1,200 crore for the project, which involves retooling the Tapukara plant to serve as a hub for both domestic sales and global exports.

The commencement of testing follows a meeting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Takashi Nakajima, President and CEO of Honda Cars India. During the discussions at the Chief Minister’s Office, the state government reiterated its support for Honda’s expansion into the EV sector, highlighting the project’s alignment with "Make in India" goals.

The investment is expected to bolster the state's automotive ecosystem and create specialised employment in EV manufacturing.

Where will the 0 Alpha sit in Honda’s lineup?

The 0 Alpha is an all-new electric SUV developed from the ground up, utilising Honda’s "Thin, Light, and Wise" design philosophy. While it will share certain localised components with the Elevate to manage costs, it sits on a bespoke EV platform.

Design: Early images of the camouflaged test mule suggest the production version will remain faithful to the concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

Performance: Though official specifications remain confidential, the SUV is expected to offer two battery pack options, likely ranging between 50 kWh and 75 kWh, with an estimated range of 450–500 km.

Positioning: The model will sit above the Elevate in Honda’s lineup. Local production is key to Honda’s strategy to price the vehicle competitively against the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and Tata Harrier EV.

Why has Honda revised its global EV plans?

The 0 Alpha remains the cornerstone of Honda's India strategy even as the company scales back its global EV ambitions. Citing slowing demand in North America and shifting regulatory environments, Honda recently cancelled several larger models in the 0-Series, including a flagship sedan and SUV originally planned for the U.S. market.

Despite these global cancellations, Honda has confirmed that the India EV program remains on track, identifying the region as a high-growth market where it will continue to enhance its model lineup and cost competitiveness.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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