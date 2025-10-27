Volvo EX60 confirmed for January 21 global debut: Is India calling?

Volvo Cars has confirmed that it will officially debut the EX60 all-electric SUV on January 21, 2026, for the global markets. The upcoming Volvo EX60 is the electric iteration of the XC60 SUV, and it will be the first model to be built on the Swedish brand’s new modular SPA3 architecture with a Superset tech stack that debuted on the EX90 flagship. With its launch, Volvo can now fill the gap between the compact EX30 SUV and the three-row EX90.

Volvo EX60: Design and interior expectations

A recent teaser image showcases design cues that are unmistakably Volvo. The EX60 carries over the ICE-powered XC60’s overall silhouette with a long front section that is characterised by its Thor-hammer LEDs. The general design language is expected to align with that of the recently launched EX30 SUV, featuring a bold, minimalist look with a closed-off front grille, bonnet louvres, and pronounced wheel arches.

The EX60’s interiors will also be heavily modernised with a clean design that makes very limited use of physical buttons in favour of touch-capacitive controls. In the usual Volvo fashion, the dashboard is likely to be fitted with a vertically-mounted central infotainment display with navigation, media, and climate controls. The driver is expected to benefit from a multi-function steering wheel with touch-capacitive controls and a thin cluster display mounted directly on the steering column, replacing the traditional digital cluster.

Volvo EX60: Software-defined EV architecture

The Volvo EX60’s SPA3 platform is said to be highly modular and scalable, and is further underpinned by the Superset tech stack, which will form the backbone of all future electric Volvos. While the platform itself brings greater core computing abilities alongside reduced production costs, the tech stack aims to take it a step further with its modular design. It consists of a set of hardware and software components that can be arranged in different ways to build the SUV. Volvo Cars earlier said, “Each of our new cars will be a selection, or a subset, of building blocks from the Superset tech stack."

This modular approach will not only enable the carmaker to improve its models and tech over time, but also aid it in producing cars of all sizes from the same tech base. The modularity is further projected to improve cash flow by reducing investment and R&D costs. The Volvo EX60 is slated to lead the brand’s new EV tech strategy with its all-new architecture and will be built at the company’s Torslanda plant in Gothenburg, with production to start in early 2026.

We expect the EX60 to reach India shortly after its global launch next year. Volvo currently sells the EC40, EX40, and EX30 SUVs as part of its EV lineup on our shores, and will soon launch the EX90 flagship SUV as well. The upcoming EX60 will then be slotted between the EX30 and EX90

