Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Good Response On Pm E Drive, But Ev Industry Needs To Chip In More: Centre

Good response on PM E-Drive, but EV industry needs to chip in more: Centre

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM
Follow us on:
  • The Centre has also assured to look into the Indian EV indisurty's demand to lower GST on battery and charging rates.
The Centre has assured to look into taxation on EV parts like batteries. The EV maker in India has sought lower GST on EV batteries as well as charging rates.

The Indian EV industry needs to do more to increase sale of electric vehicles. Highlighting the success of the PM E-Drive scheme, which offers incentives to manufacturers, the Centre hopes the momentum to continue as India aims to achieve 30 per cent of overall vehicle sales to come from EVs by 2030. The Centre has also assured to consider the EV industry's urge to reconsider GST rates on EV components like batteries as well as EV charging rates to make electric vehicles more attractive for quicker adoption.

HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, said that innovation and research is required to reduce cost of electric vehicles in India. He also highlighted that the PM E-Drive scheme, launched from October this year as a replacement to the older FAME incentive scheme, has garnered good response in the first month itself.

PM E-Drive is central scheme aimed to incentivise EV manufacturers to boost sales across India. The scheme, which will remain effective till end of 2026, has an overall outlay of 10,900 crore to boost EV sales. Speaking at a FICCI conference, the minister said, “We hope to continue this momentum in years to come. The Ministry of Heavy Industries is leading the nationwide push for electric vehicle adoption, contributing to India's ambitious net zero target for 2070."

Kumaraswamy also urged EV makers to follow the new guidelines under the PM E-Drive to maximise benefits. His remarks are significant as the FAME-II scheme saw several EV makers go under the scanner for violating norms and facing probes. Some of the manufacturers have also been removed to enjoy central incentive schemes.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Centre to consider demand to lower GST on EV batteries

The Centre has also assured to look into the EV industry's demand to reduce GST rates on EV batteries and charging rates for customers. Tarun Kapoor, Advisor at the PMO, said the Centre will look into all aspects of EV taxation. He said, “In four-wheelers, what I think is that industry itself has to play a much, much larger role than the government because we need more products. We need better products, and we need more publicity." However, he said, the Centre cannot commit anything yet.

Kapoor also said that the Centre is working towards boosting EV charging infrastructure under the new PM-E Drive scheme. He added that the government is trying to encourage EV adoption by various central government departments and ministries and even trying to motivate states to do so.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric vehicle Electric car EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS