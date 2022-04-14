Copyright © HT Media Limited
Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept previews future EV designs of the company

Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept was born out of a freestyle design exercise based on the Genesis X Concept.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 14 Apr 2022, 01:38 PM
Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept takes several design cues from last year's Genesis X Concept.

Genesis has revealed a new concept that previews the design of its future electric vehicles. Christened the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept, it comes as an evolution of the previous Genesis X concept showcased to the world last year. Also, it comes meant for the electric vehicle era.

(Also read: Hyundai plans $79.2 billion investment through 2030, to focus majorly on EVs)

The Hyundai-owned South Korean luxury car marquee has said that the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept was born out of a freestyle design exercise based on the Genesis X Concept. The car brand has also said that the project was led by Luc Donckerwolke, the automaker's Chief Creative Officer.

Speaking about the coupe concept, Donckerwolke said that this car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards future EV design. "This isn’t a show car — it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis' DNA," he added.

Describing the new coupe concept car with an electric powertrain, Genesis has said that it represents the OEM's Athletic Elegance design philosophy but in an even more progressive way. However, the car manufacturer has not disclosed whether the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept is a preview of an upcoming sporty EV model.

Compared to last year's Genesis X Concept, the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept has several design updates. These include a closed-off grille, with the Genesis shield outlined with LEDs. The dual-line lamp styling cue has been taken from the Genesis X Concept. The new concept comes with a minimalist approach when it comes to the design philosophy.

Genesis claims that the nomenclature Speedium was inspired by the Korean racetrack in the city of Inje. The company also says that it believes that the emotional value of driving will remain strong in the era of electrification. The same belief has inspired the design philosophy of the concept, claims genesis.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 01:38 PM IST
