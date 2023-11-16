Forget Xiaomi phones, say hello to first-ever Xiaomi car

Xiaomi has unveiled its first electric car in China.
It is called SU7 and it is an electric sedan
In terms of dimensions, the Xiaomi SU7 measures 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width and 1,455 in height. The wheelbase measures 3,000 mm.
There will be two drivetrains on offer - RWD and AWD.
There will be three variants on offer - SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.
SU7 will run on Xiaomi's Hyper OS which was recently unveiled for brand's smartphones as well.
Few variants of the SU7 will come with a rear wing as well.
The RWD versions produce 295 bhp
The AWD versions produce 663 bhp