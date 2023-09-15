2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Mahindra XUV400: Price comparison

HT Auto
Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Nexon EV facelift in India at a starting price of 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors such as the Hyundai Kona EV, Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV. The Nexon EV facelift comes with a plethora of updates, ranging from design to powertrain.

15 Sep 2023
Tata Nexon EV facelift's entry-level variant undercuts both the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

Tata Motors has tasted pretty good success with the Nexon EV. The pure electric version of the compact SUV was launched as the first-ever electric car from the homegrown brand. Since its launch, the Nexon EV has helped the automaker to grab around 80 per cent of the Indian electric car market. The facelifted iteration of the car aims to further strengthen the company's grip in the segment.

Here is a price comparison between the 2023 Tata Nexon Ev facelift and its closest competitor Mahindra XUV400.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Mahindra XUV400: Price

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is priced between 14.74 lakh and 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six trim options, the SUV comes available in two different powertrain variants: Long Range and Mid Range. The Nexon Ev facelift trims are Creative Plus, Fearless, Fearless Plus, Fearless Plus S, Empowered and Empowered Plus.

On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV400 comes available in trim options: EC Standard, EC Fast and EL (Long Range). This electric compact SUV is available at a pricing range of 15.99 lakh and 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift clearly comes undercutting its closest rival Mahindra XUV400 EV, as the base variant of the Nexon EV facelift, which is the Creative Plus is priced lower than the Mahindra XUV400 EV's base variant EC Standard that comes priced at 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

