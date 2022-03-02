HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Plans $79.2 Billion Investment Through 2030, To Focus Majorly On Evs

Hyundai plans $79.2 billion investment through 2030, to focus majorly on EVs

Hyundai has planned investment of 95.5 trillion won through 2030 with a dedicated amount of 19.4 trillion won for electric vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 04:30 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Hyundai has announced its plans to invest about 95.5 trillion won ($79.21 billion) through this decade with special attention on the electric vehicle segment that will include investments worth 19.4 trillion won. Hyundai is aiming to achieve around 8 to 10 per cent of the global EV market share by 2040.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai is aggressively pursuing its electrification goals and trying out methods to expand this segment. In a previous report, Hyundai stated it will start its operations in Japan again and this time will only sell EVs. It plans to sell its electric vehicles online. The company's CEO Jaehoon Chang said it is developing its EV plans for the Japanese market carefully. He also said the South Korean automaker is aiming to sell 1.7 million EVs around the world by 2026 which will also include its other brands, Kia and Genesis.

(Also read | Kia India sells over 18,000 units in February, Carens likely to ramp up numbers)

The automaker earlier this year conveyed it is going to speed up its electrification strategy and launch EVs for each of its brands. It launched Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis' GV60 last year. To achieve its goals, Hyundai has already begun an internal reorganisation within the company. It informed it has changed the name of the powertrain division to the electrification division and newly established battery development centre. The company also added instead of eliminating the engine development centre, it will put that under the electrification division.

(Also read | Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists)

Considering Hyundai's last year's sales, the company's global sales stood at 3.89 million compared to its predicted target of selling four million vehicles. The brand this year has aimed to achieve a sales target of 4.32 million vehicles. This year the company plans to focus on the expansion of its market share and will also strengthen its semiconductor supply.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 04:30 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Kia Genesis EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Hyundai plans $79.2 billion investment through 2030, to focus majorly on EVs
Hyundai plans $79.2 billion investment through 2030, to focus majorly on EVs
Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic variant bookings commence
Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic variant bookings commence
After GM and Volvo, Ford too suspends operations in Russia
After GM and Volvo, Ford too suspends operations in Russia
Honda suspends motorcycles, cars sales in Russia: Report
Honda suspends motorcycles, cars sales in Russia: Report
Bajaj Auto reports negative growth of 16% last month
Bajaj Auto reports negative growth of 16% last month

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city