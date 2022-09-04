HT Auto
Ford recalls around 1200 Mustang Mach-E SUVs over faulty axle

Ford claims the impacted electric crossovers' axle half-shafts could break under load.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2022, 17:50 PM
A 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric sports utility vehicle (SUV). (Bloomberg)
Ford has announced a recall campaign for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers, owing to an issue that may result in the axle breaking under load. The automaker has said that the manufacturing error has been detected impacting the Mustang Mach-E's right side rear axle half shafts. NHTSA said that the impacted 2022 Mustang Mach-E SUVs' half-shaft stem could end up breaking when it's under load. The recall has impacted nearly 1,200 models.

(Watch: Ford Mustang new trunk, GT performance badge teased)

NHTSA also said that if a car's half-shaft breaks, the car could literally roll away while it's parked. A broken half-shaft can also cause a car to lose power. If the part breaks while driving, it could lead to a safety risk, which is the other primary reason for the recall. Such an accident could be fatal. The agency also advised the Mustang Mach-E owners to get into the habit of using their EV's parking break until they're aware if the recall affects their crossover and/or it's taken care of at their local dealer.

Ford is claimed to start mailing letters to the impacted owners by the 19th of September this year. Also, the customers can check online if their vehicle is under the recall programme.

Speaking about the recall campaign, Ford has said that its goal is to get quality right from the start. "But when issues do arise, our objective is simple, to make it right for our customer," the automaker further added in its statement.

Ford isn't the only EV maker experiencing a wave of recalls. Tesla, Rivian and Lucid have already recalled vehicles as well, and that too for various reasons. Ford Mustang Mach-E comes as an all-electric vehicle from the US auto major, and it carries influence from the Mustang muscle car.

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2022, 17:49 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Mach E electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
