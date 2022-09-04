Watch: Ford Mustang new trunk, GT performance badge teased

Ford has teased the new Mustang again. In the new teaser video, the next-generation Ford Mustang teased the trunk, a revised GT performance badge and a new body colour as well. It also hints that the new Ford Mustang will come with significant changes at the backside of the high-performance car and possibly a new trim as well. Interestingly, this is going to be a significant update for the Ford Mustang before it enters the era of electrification.

(Also Read: Trash talk? David Beckham-backed company wants to electrify your garbage truck)

The video starts with a suitcase in the back of the car. As the trunk lid closes, it reveals a familiar GT badge in the centre of the tailgate. The panel isn't black, which remained an iconic colour treatment for the Ford Mustang since the first generation model. The seventh generation Ford Mustang seems to come with a different approach, at least in some of its trim levels. The GT badge gets the lettering performance etched into it.

The net generation Ford Mustang is set to reveal on September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show. The automaker claims that it will pull out all the stops to make it memorable. It also claimed that the new generation Ford Mustang has already received more than 1,000 bookings from customers.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The most significant talking point of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang is the V8 engine under its hood. The seventh-generation Mustang will pack a V8 punch and offer a six-speed manual transmission. While a specific engine size hasn't been confirmed yet, it is possibly the 5.0-litre V8. Rumours suggest that the EcoBoost and 5.0-litre power mills will carry over from the current generation Ford Mustang, at least at the launch. This means power levels will likely be close to the current lineup: 460 hp in the GT and 310 hp for the EcoBoost 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine.

First Published Date: