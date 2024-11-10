Copyright © HT Media Limited
First Bentley electric vehicle to launch by 2026 with complete EV transition by 2035

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Nov 2024, 09:49 AM
The new electric SUV by Bentley is to be designed and manufactured at Bentley's headquarters in Crewe, UK. Although detailed specifications remain under wraps, the initial teaser image reveals a sleek design with a silhouette akin to the Bentayga

British luxury car maker, Bentley Motors has revealed that the brand’s first electric vehicle, a "Luxury Urban SUV", will make its global debut in 2026. Meanwhile, the deliveries are set to commence from 2027, starting the brand’s transition towards an all electric future. Interestingly, Bentley has adjusted its timeline for a full shift towards electric vehicles.

While the carmaker was targeting early 2030s for complete electrification, now Bentley aims to achieve this feat by 2035 as part of its revised “Beyond100+" strategy. Interestingly, over the next decade the British luxury car maker intends to release a new PHEV or BEV model annually, with a target of 10 electrified models by 2035.

Also Read : Bentley's new ‘Nila’ Blue colour showcases collaboration with Supriya Lele

Bentley Motors: Transition towards electrification

Under the Beyond100+ strategy, Bentley will continue to transition gradually towards full electrification. From 2035, Bentley will offer only battery-electric vehicles. However, till then it will remain open to markets evolving their infrastructure and customer preference by offering plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as an alternative.

Also watch: This is how Bentley creates handcrafted luxury SUV Bentayga

The company’s current flagship offerings, including the Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur, are also being offered with V8 PHEV powertrains, following the phasing out of the W12 engine.

Bentley Motors: Upcoming electric vehicle

The new electric SUV by Bentley is to be designed and manufactured at Bentley's headquarters in Crewe, UK. Although detailed specifications remain under wraps, the initial teaser image reveals a sleek design with a silhouette akin to the Bentayga, featuring a more streamlined roofline and defined fenders. According to the CEO of Bentley, Frank-Steffen Walliser, the upcoming electric SUV will be relatively more compact in form factor which the carmaker referred to as modernized luxury for the urban settings.

Also Read : 2025 Bentley Flying Spur launched with a hybrid V8 and 829 km range

Bentley has promised an impressive performance package for the upcoming electric SUV, including “lightning-fast charging speeds" and a range suited to the needs of luxury buyers. Notably, the sound design will be distinctive, aiming to provide an immersive auditory experience unique to Bentley’s electric models.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2024, 09:49 AM IST
