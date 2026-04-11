Eyeing the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6? Here's everything to know about it

With the launch of the Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield marks its official entry into the electric two-wheeler space on our shores. Positioned as a lightweight electric motorcycle for the urban market, the C6 carries a retro-futuristic design alongside a modern EV setup hinging on an entirely new platform. If you are considering the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6, here’s everything you need to know about it:

1. Aggressive pricing with Battery-as-a-Service option

The Flying Flea C6 is priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, the effective price drops to ₹1.99 lakh, making it significantly more accessible for potential buyers. Bookings opened on April 10, with deliveries scheduled to begin by the end of May 2026.

2. Lightweight construction on an all-new platform

Flying Flea C6 uses a forged aluminium frame for reduced weight

Built on a new architecture featuring a forged aluminium frame, the C6 weighs just 124 kg, making it the lightest motorcycle to come from Royal Enfield. This low kerb weight will play a crucial role in usability, improving manoeuvrability and ease of handling in traffic-heavy conditions.

3. City-friendly performance

Power comes from a PMS motor producing 15.4 kW (20.6 bhp) and 60 Nm of torque. With this, the Flying Flea C6 can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in 3.7 seconds, before topping out at a claimed 115 kmph. The motor derives power from a 3.91 kWh battery pack, enabling a claimed IDC range of 154 km, making it suitable for daily commutes within the realms of the City.

4. Fast charging capabilities

The C6 houses an onboard charger compatible with standard home sockets, eliminating the need for a dedicated charging infrastructure. The company says it can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in around 65 minutes, which should make top-ups during the day relatively convenient.

Also Read : VinFast to launch 3 electric scooters in India in 2026

5. Feature suite

The Flying Flea C6 offers five riding modes along with lean-sensitive ABS and traction control for enhanced safety

On the feature front, the motorcycle offers a 3.5-inch round TFT touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity, navigation, and music controls. It offers five riding modes, City, Rain, Highway, Sport, and Custom, allowing riders to tailor performance and power delivery according to riding conditions. Braking performance is enhanced with lean-sensitive dual-channel ABS with a switchable rear channel, as well as traction control. The bike also uses a proprietary vehicle control unit to manage throttle response and regenerative braking.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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