Is Elon Musk ignoring Tesla? Former president shields world's wealthiest person

Tesla investors have criticised the EV company's CEO, Elon Musk, several times, accusing him of not giving enough time to the automaker for the sake of his other ventures, such as Twitter and SpaceX. Musk has tried to defend himself several times before in the face of this criticism. However, the investors were not satisfied at all. Now, the company's former president Jon McNeill has defended the Tesla CEO by saying that Elon Musk is incredible at managing schedules and staying involved on critical topics.

Speaking to CNBC, McNeill has addressed the concerns of Tesla investors regarding Elon Musk's management style in the company, where he took the billionaire's side. He also stated that the concern of Tesla investors about Musk not giving enough time at the helm of the EV company is not the real problem.

Also Read : Chinese EV companies set out to conquer the world. Here's looking at who is who

McNeill said that Musk was answering questions on a really deep level during the earning call. "I don't think that he's all that distracted away from the business. On the earnings call, he was answering questions on a really deep level," he said, suggesting that Elon Musk is on top of things at Tesla. "He's always got a lot going on, but he is incredible at managing the schedule and staying involved on the key topics," the former Tesla president further added. He also said that the investors should focus on the business performance of the company, which remains a positive aspect of the business in the EV maker's case.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model S ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Mercedes-benz Eqe ₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 ₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Mercedes-benz V-class ₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes-benz Eqb ₹74.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The EV manufacturer has achieved record deliveries in the first quarter of this year. Also, the profit margins of the company are the envy of the industry. And this record profit comes despite six price cuts announced since January this year. Elon Musk even claimed that the company is capable of selling its cars at zero profit and will still continue to be profitable in the long run by earning revenue from its autonomous driving software.

First Published Date: