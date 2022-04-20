EV industry aims to shift to 800 volts charging infrastructure by 2025: Report

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The electric vehicle industry is aiming to shift to a more powerful and faster 800 volt charging infrastructure, claims a report by Automotive News. The report also claims the majority of the global electric vehicle industry is expected to shift to the 800-volt charging infrastructure by 2025. Most of the current electric vehicles run on 400-volts now. Shifting to an 800-volt EV charging infrastructure will increase the charging speed significantly. Also, it will reduce charging time as well.
(Also read: BMW wants to double its EV sales this year, stretches to snatch Tesla crown)
Currently, only a handful of auto manufacturers like Audi, Porsche, Hyundai and Kia sell electric vehicles that run on an 800-volt architecture. Lucid Air on the other hand has a 900-volt architecture.
The report claims that the electric vehicle industry is currently working on 800-volt charging technology, which would be available for automakers by 2025. The report also points out that the 800-volt charging system has grown faster than was expected several years ago and consumers are showing a lot of interest as well.
With an 800-volt charging infrastructure, electric vehicle owners are supposed to be less worried about charging technology and range. With such a fast-charging capability of the future EVs and significantly lower charging time than now, having a longer range EV won't be necessary. However, for this milestone to be achieved, the charging infrastructure has to become robust. Lack of charging facilities is still a major concern for the owners of electric vehicles and auto manufacturers as well.
While the fossil fuel vehicle owners can drive long-range without worrying about refuelling, getting a charging station as frequent as that is very difficult for the EV owners.