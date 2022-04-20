EV industry aims to shift to 800 volts charging infrastructure by 2025: Report

The electric vehicle industry is aiming to shift to a more powerful and faster 800 volt charging infrastructure, claims a report by Automotive News. The report also claims the majority of the global electric vehicle industry is expected to shift to the 800-volt charging infrastructure by 2025. Most of the current electric vehicles run on 400-volts now. Shifting to an 800-volt EV charging infrastructure will increase the charging speed significantly. Also, it will reduce charging time as well.

Currently, only a handful of auto manufacturers like Audi, Porsche, Hyundai and Kia sell electric vehicles that run on an 800-volt architecture. Lucid Air on the other hand has a 900-volt architecture.

The report claims that the electric vehicle industry is currently working on 800-volt charging technology, which would be available for automakers by 2025. The report also points out that the 800-volt charging system has grown faster than was expected several years ago and consumers are showing a lot of interest as well.

With an 800-volt charging infrastructure, electric vehicle owners are supposed to be less worried about charging technology and range. With such a fast-charging capability of the future EVs and significantly lower charging time than now, having a longer range EV won't be necessary. However, for this milestone to be achieved, the charging infrastructure has to become robust. Lack of charging facilities is still a major concern for the owners of electric vehicles and auto manufacturers as well.

While the fossil fuel vehicle owners can drive long-range without worrying about refuelling, getting a charging station as frequent as that is very difficult for the EV owners.

