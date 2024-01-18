Tata Punch EV: Top 5 features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 18, 2024

Tata has launched the Punch EV in the Indian market.

Here are top 5 features of the Punch EV

The electric SUV comes with 360-degree camera with Blind Spot View Monitor

Tata is also offering ventilated front seats

There is also a touchscreen infotainment system with digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system also gets Arcade.ev

The interior gets leatherette seats for an up-market feel.

Tata also offers an electric sunroof

Bonus: There is also SOS functionality, auto fold ORVM and an air purifier
To check out more such web stories
Click Here