Electric vehicles will not reduce pollution: Why Jaggi Vasudev thinks EVs aren't eco-friendly

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Dec 2024, 11:37 AM
  • Jaggi Vasudev, one of the most popular spiritual leaders in India, is also an ardent automobile enthusiast.
Amid rising pollution and talks of urgent need for India to shift to cleaner fuel, Jaggi Vasudev has said that electric vehicles are not entirely eco-friendly options for Indians.

Ditching petrol and diesel cars to switch to electric vehicles in efforts to reduce vehicular pollution will not be beneficial. Jaggi Vasudev, one of the most popular spiritual leaders in India, has triggered the old debate whether EVs are truly a solution to cut down pollution. His remarks come at a time when the Centre is offering incentive schemes for manufacturers to push for EV transition as it aims to become at least 50 per cent carbon neutral by 2030 and fully carbon neutral by 2070.

Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, made his remarks on Sunday (December 22) at Chikkaballapur while explaining the long-term effects of electric vehicles on the environment. He said that as long as India remains dependent on coal and diesel to generate electricity, electric vehicles will not make sense if they are sold for the purpose to reduce pollution in the country.

While speaking to a group of journalists on Sunday, Vasudev said, “We are told that driving EVs will help save the environment. Of course, since these vehicles don’t emit smoke, it is good for the cities and towns. But it is not so for the long-term health of the environment." Coal remains the biggest fossil fuel which is used to generate electricity in India. According to latest estimates, coal contributes nearly 50 per cent overall electricity produced in the country every year. Diesel's contribution in energy generation is minimal.

Vasudev's remark echoes widely discussed argument that electric vehicles cannot be truly eco-friendly unless components used in EV batteries and source of electricity do not lead to pollution. While India is mostly dependent on coal for electricity generation, there are other more eco-friendly sources like hydro, wind and solar energy that contribute nearly 41 per cent of energy generated each year.

Jaggi Vasudev's car and bike collection

Jaggi Vasudev is himself an auto enthusiast who has been seen driving on riding expensive cars and two-wheelers. He is also said to have a expensive car collection and bike collection, all of which run on petrol or diesel. Among some of the popular cars and bikes he owns include a Mercedes-AMG G-Class, a BMW K 1600 GT Ducati, Ducati Multistrada 1260 and a Scrambler Desert Sled on which he was seen offering a ride to Ramdev, another popular spiritual leader in India.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2024, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric vehicle Electric car EV pollution
