The compact sedan gets fuel efficient and lower emission CNG technology
The CNG powertrain gets mated to the driving convenience of AMT tech
Tata Motors claims the Tigor CNG offers 28 km/kg fuel economy
In a real-world fuel economy test, the sedan offered 20.3 km/kg mileage in city conditions when driven for 40 kilometres
When driven on highways for 40 kilometres, the sedan offered 22 km/kg mileage
This brings the sedan's average fuel economy to 21.1 km/kg, combining both the city and highway driving conditions
Tata Tigor CNG AMT is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that runs on both petrol and CNG fuel options
The engine is mated to an AMT gearbox that promises comfortable driving experience in bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions
In CNG mode, the car generates 72 bhp power and 95 Nm torque, while in petrol mode it offers 84 bhp power and 113 Nm torque