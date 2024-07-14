Tata Tigor CNG AMT comes blending the best of two worlds

Published Jul 14, 2024

The compact sedan gets fuel efficient and lower emission CNG technology

The CNG powertrain gets mated to the driving convenience of AMT tech

Tata Motors claims the Tigor CNG offers 28 km/kg fuel economy

In a real-world fuel economy test, the sedan offered 20.3 km/kg mileage in city conditions when driven for 40 kilometres

When driven on highways for 40 kilometres, the sedan offered 22 km/kg mileage

This brings the sedan's average fuel economy to 21.1 km/kg, combining both the city and highway driving conditions

Tata Tigor CNG AMT is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that runs on both petrol and CNG fuel options

The engine is mated to an AMT gearbox that promises comfortable driving experience in bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions

In CNG mode, the car generates 72 bhp power and 95 Nm torque, while in petrol mode it offers 84 bhp power and 113 Nm torque
