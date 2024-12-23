LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 23, 2024: Tesla topples Ford as most-recalled brand in US. Check out the worst 10
Latest news on December 23, 2024: File photo of Tesla cars parked at a Tesla dealership on December 20, 2024 in Corte Madera, California.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto
23 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla topples Ford as most-recalled brand in US. Check out the worst 10
- Tesla, Stellantis and Ford issued most recalls in the US. But why should it matter to you?
23 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Nio ET9 breaks cover promising 650 kilometres range, challenges Porsche & Mercedes-Benz
- Nio ET9 electric sedan is the flagship model of the brand and it aims to take on Porsche Panamera and Mercedes-Benz S range of models.
23 Dec 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Kia India to be excluded from govt's Auto PLI scheme. Here is why
- Kia has made no investments under the Auto PLI scheme, which prompted the Indian government to exclude the South Korean automaker from the program, which is an initiative with an outlay of ₹26,000 crore to boost indigenous auto manufacturing.
23 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Honda-Nissan merger on the cards, carmakers set to begin talks: Report
- Honda Cars and Nissan Motor are considering producing vehicles in one another's factories as part of their plan to deepen ties and potentially merge.
23 Dec 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Dec 22: Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG reaching dealerships, GST hiked for EVs & more…
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
23 Dec 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Pagani Zonda hypercar wearing 100,000 coins and face of Lionel Messi is not for you. Here's why
- The Pagani Zonda hypercar-influenced art car has been built with 100,000 golden coins and holding together those coins are more than 500,000 weld points.
First Published Date: 23 Dec 2024, 08:09 AM IST