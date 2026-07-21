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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles E3 Trion Gets Cmvr Approval, Bookings To Open On August 6

E3 Trion gets CMVR approval, bookings to open on August 6

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 21 Jul 2026, 13:57 pm
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  • E3 Electric.Ai's Trion electric scooter has secured CMVR approval and Vahan registration ahead of bookings beginning on August 6.

The E3 Trion has received CMVR approval and is now listed on the Vahan portal ahead of bookings opening on August 6.

E3 Electric.Ai has completed a major milestone ahead of the launch of its Trion electric scooter. The Bengaluru-based startup has received the CMVR Type Approval Certificate from the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), confirming compliance with Indian vehicle and safety regulations. The scooter has also been listed on the government's Vahan portal, allowing it to be registered for road use across the country.

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Bookings next

With regulatory approvals in place, E3 Electric.Ai will open bookings for the Trion on August 6. The CMVR certification and Vahan listing are among the final requirements before a new vehicle can be commercially introduced in India.

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AI at the core

The Trion is positioned as an AI-powered family electric scooter. E3 says its software continuously analyses data from the battery, motor and road conditions in real time. The system is designed to detect faults, monitor vehicle health and alert riders before a potential issue disrupts a journey.

Unlike connected features added later, the company says this AI layer is integrated into the scooter's core vehicle architecture.

Built for multiple uses

The Trion is based on a modular platform developed around three priorities: modular construction, continuous vehicle intelligence and ergonomics suited to Indian riders. According to E3, the same high-strength chassis has been engineered to support both family and utility applications, enabling multiple use cases from a common platform.

The company is expected to reveal more details about the scooter, including its specifications and pricing, closer to the opening of bookings.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2026, 13:57 pm IST
TAGS: e3 trion e3 trion
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