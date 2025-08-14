HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Be 6 Batman Edition Launched In India At 27.79 Lakh, Bookings Open August 23

Mahindra goes dark with BE 6 Batman Edition, limited to 300 units

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2025, 21:29 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is limited to just 300 units and is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant with the 79 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes priced at ₹27.79 lakh, ex-showroom, and is limited to just 300 units.
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes priced at ₹27.79 lakh, ex-showroom, and is limited to just 300 units.
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra BE 6 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched an all-black limited edition of its BE 6 electric SUV for the Indian market. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is priced at 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be limited to 300 units across the country. Bookings will open on August 23, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 20, 2025. This is the first blacked-out iteration of the BE 6 and comes with a series of Batman-themed design elements.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: What’s Special?

The BE 6 Batman Edition is mechanically identical to the standard version of the SUV and gets new cosmetic elements. It features an exclusive Satin Black exterior paint job paired with custom Batman decals on the front doors and “BE 6 × The Dark Knight" badging at the rear. It rides on new R20 alloy wheels for a more aggressive stance, while the suspension components have been finished in Alchemy gold.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Carens Clavis Ev (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens Clavis EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon490 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Bat emblem from The Dark Knight Trilogy has been featured across multiple exterior elements, including the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield. The Infinity Roof also features the iconic Bat symbol in red, while the Night Trail carpet lamps project the logo onto the ground.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2025, 21:29 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev mahindra mahindra be 6 be 6

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.