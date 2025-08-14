Mahindra goes dark with BE 6 Batman Edition, limited to 300 units

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched an all-black limited edition of its BE 6 electric SUV for the Indian market. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be limited to 300 units across the country. Bookings will open on August 23, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 20, 2025. This is the first blacked-out iteration of the BE 6 and comes with a series of Batman-themed design elements.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: What’s Special?

The BE 6 Batman Edition is mechanically identical to the standard version of the SUV and gets new cosmetic elements. It features an exclusive Satin Black exterior paint job paired with custom Batman decals on the front doors and “BE 6 × The Dark Knight" badging at the rear. It rides on new R20 alloy wheels for a more aggressive stance, while the suspension components have been finished in Alchemy gold.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh 79 kWh 656 km 656 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 490 km 490 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 61 kWh 61 kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier EV 75 kWh 75 kWh 627 Km 627 Km ₹ 21.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Bat emblem from The Dark Knight Trilogy has been featured across multiple exterior elements, including the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield. The Infinity Roof also features the iconic Bat symbol in red, while the Night Trail carpet lamps project the logo onto the ground.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: