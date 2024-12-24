Driverless Tesla Cybercab can be driven with X-Box-like controller: Report

The Tesla Cybercab is the next big thing from the Elon Musk-led company. And while production is scheduled to begin from 2026, the Cybercab has already generated a fair bit of buzz since its concept form was revealed earlier this year. Why won't it? A driverless, two-seater electric car that can manage roads and traffic on its own - sounds great, right? But for anyone unwilling to trust machines entirely, there may be some good news.

As per a report in Romania-based website AutoEvolution, the Tesla Cybercab could also come with a controller to help actual humans operate it. Relying on sources, the report mentions that there is a possibility of hooking-up an X-Box-like controller through a wire to take control of driving duties. It is further reported that the EV may also allow wireless operation from the outside.

While Tesla has so far not mentioned anything about a physical controller, there is a chance for such a feature to be incorporated for use in case of emergencies.

At the moment though, there are only speculations about how much human involvement may be needed - or offered - when the Cybercab is on the move. There are even rumours that the production version will come with a joystick.

Tesla Cybercab: What we know so far

Tesla Cybercab gets some design inspiration from the Cybertruck and has a seating capacity of two.

While speculations and rumours are aplenty, there are also several highlights about Tesla Cybercab that have already been officially confirmed. Or at least claims have been made. For starters, it is stated by the comapany that the Tesla Cybercab will offer two lounge-like seats and that there will be one massive screen on the dashboard that will not have any steering or pedals at the bottom.

CEO Musk also claimed that hailing a Cybercab would be cheaper than making use of mass-transit options in cities across the world.

What is not yet known are exact specifics about Cybercab performance, battery or range. Or the charge times either. But Tesla is betting big on Cybercab with Musk previously confirming that plans of a more-affordable EV - one that is cheaper than Model 3 - have been dropped in order to accelerate work on the robotaxi.

