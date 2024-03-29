Xiaomi SU7 EV takes straight aim at Tesla and BYD

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi laucnhed its firs ever EV in China on March 28
The SU7 has been launched at a starting price of 215,900 yuan (roughly around ₹25 lakh)
At this price, the SU7 costs much less than its arch rival Tesla Model 3
It is available in four variants - standard, Pro, Max and a limited Founders Edition
The SU7 offers range of at least 700 kms which goes up to 810 kms on top-end version
Equipped with a 73.6 kWh and a 101 kWh battery pack, the EV supports ultra fast charging
Xiaomi says the EV can recharge enough to run 350 kms with just 15 minutes of charging
The SU7 is also equipped with features like ADAS, HuD, 5 screens and more
It also comes with a giant panoramic sunroof with fixed glass